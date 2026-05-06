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IMD warns of heavy rains in West Bengal, Bihar — Full list of districts on orange alert today

IMD has issued an orange alert for Bihar and West Bengal, predicting heavy showers, thunderstorms and lightning. Check the full list of districts.

Fareha Naaz
Updated6 May 2026, 08:10 AM IST
New Delhi, India - May 5, 2026: People step out during a sudden rain at New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - May 5, 2026: People step out during a sudden rain at New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Bihar and West Bengal, forecasting heavy showers, thunderstorms and lightning on 6 May. The weather office said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 10 May, bringing isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on 10 and 11 May. Hence, Northwest India can expect a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 4 to 6°C till 9 May.

IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-60 kmph), with heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India on 6 May.

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“Isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (40-60 kmph) and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal for next 6-7 days,” press release dated 5 May says.

Also Read | Delhi on ‘flash flood risk’ as national capital braces for heavy rain
West Bengal and Bihar are on IMD's orange alert today.

Patna weather today

An orange warning has been issued for multiple districts of Bihar. Residents can expect “gusty Wind (50-60 kmph), Heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm/Lightning likely at one or two places in the Banka, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnea districts."

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Other districts on yellow alert today include north-central districts, Araria, Jamui, Khagaria, Madhepura, Monghyr, Saharsa and Supaul.

Also Read | Weather today in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Himachal: IMD predicts rains, hailstorms

Kolkata weather today

Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal are on orange rainfall alert today. Meanwhile, Kolkata, Howrah, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and several other districts are on yellow alert.

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"Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts and at many places over the rest districts of South Bengal with Thunderstorm, Lightning and gusty wind (Speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts and Thunderstorm, Lightning and gusty wind (Speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over the rest districts of South Bengal," IMD said.

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Delhi weather today

Delhi residents can expect a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development towards evening or night. A gradual rise of 4 to 5°C in maximum temperatures is expected over the next 5 days. Safdarjung, the primary weather monitoring station, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 °C on Tuesday, which is 5.7°C below normal, while the minimum temperature was also much lower than the normal range, around 19.6°C.

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 34°C to 36°C and 20°C to 22°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places, and maximum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at most places over Delhi," the weather bulletin says.

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Heat wave alert in Rajasthan

In the coming days, the West Rajasthan region will experience heatwave conditions between 9 and 11 May. Hot and humid weather conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on 6 May; in Konkan and Goa until 9 May; Gujarat Region between 9 and 11 May.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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