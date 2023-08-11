The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for landslides caused by heavy rainfall in several districts of Uttarakhand till August 14, prompting authorities to shift local residents to safer locations. The state is on ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alerts for the next three days. Heavy rainfall also triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh, blocking a part of the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway on Thursday night, according to PTI reports. In Himachal Pradesh, Solan Police informed that NH5 Shima-Kalka road was closed again due to a landslide in the district late last night. Shimla-Kalka road was opened for traffic on Wednesday following the restoration work. The road was closed after a landslide last week, ANI reported.

After a landslide in Gaurikund, two bodies that went missing were recovered on Thursday, a week after the rain-related incident. The landslide occurred on the intervening night of August 3 and 4, washing away three shops located close to a rain-fed waterfall in Gaurikund and around 50 meters above the Mandakini River, which was in spate.

Warning people of localised flooding and landslides, the weather agency urged people to stay away from venerable structures and areas prone to water logging.

Earlier, the Manglad-Bagvat road has been closed after a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district was reported on Sunday. The landslide occurred in the Kinnu area of the Rampur subdivision.

Himachal Pradesh has been heavily hit owing to the monsoon rains which have led to incidents like landslides and flash floods. On August 1, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari jointly assessed the aftermath of the recent disaster that ravaged the Kullu district.

The Union minister also said that ₹400 crore will be released by the Union Government under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) so that repair and restoration works can be undertaken on a war footing.

