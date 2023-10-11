IMD warns of more rain in Lachen, Lachung in Sikkim until Sunday

New Delhi: Lachen and Lachung in Sikkim are expected to receive one or two spells of very light or light rain in the evening or night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A cloudburst in the early hours of 4 October over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim caused a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley. The outflow from a glacier-lake outburst in Sikkim has destroyed the Chungthang dam, which is critical to the Teesta 3 hydropower project, and rendered several hydropower projects along the river dysfunctional

More than 3,000 people, mostly tourists, remain stranded in the area.

The weather bureau said that wind speeds of 5-10 kmph and valley fog in some areas are likely in the evening or night. It also expects cloudy skies throughout the day. The maximum temperature could hover in the range of 15-17°C and could fall to a minimum 8-10 °C.

Similar weather conditions are likely in Chungthang today.

Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang are expected to get 2.5 to 15.5 mm of rainfall. In the 24 hours that ended at 8 am today, rainfall in Sikkim was 99% less than the long period average (LPA). From 1-10 October, the state got 172% above-normal rainfall at 195.1 mm.

Between Thursday and Saturday, IMD expects no rain in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang. However, these districts may witness partly cloudy sky and valley fog in some areas in the evening or night during the same period.

For Sunday, the met department has forecast cloudy sky becoming overcast towards noon, the possibility of one or two spells of very light rainfall in the morning or noon and a few spells of light rainfall towards the evening or night. Light wind below 5 kmph and valley fog in some areas of these three districts are expected towards the evening or night.

Heavy rainfall is likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe today as a cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and adjoining South Interior Karnataka and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is also likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Conditions remain favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha; some more parts of Karnataka and remaining parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabia Sea during the next two days, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are anticipated to receive heavy rainfall and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may get thunderstorm with lightning on Friday.

