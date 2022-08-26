The India Meteorological Department on Friday has warned of yellow alert in Uttarakhand region, while predicting heavy rainfall in Odisha and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The IMD in its latest bulletin said Odisha is likely to witness heavy rain during the period and issued yellow warning for thunderstorm in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Angul and Dhenkanal till 8.30 am on August 27. The weather office said that Odisha is bracing up for likely spell of heavy rain on Friday night and Saturday after being battered by twin floods in Mahanadi and Suranarekha river systems, as per PTI report.

