IMD warns of natural calamity, issues yellow alert for these states. Check weather updates here1 min read . 26 Aug 2022
- The possibility of natural calamity amid heavy rainfall spell is likely in these states, as per weather reports
The India Meteorological Department on Friday has warned of yellow alert in Uttarakhand region, while predicting heavy rainfall in Odisha and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The IMD in its latest bulletin said Odisha is likely to witness heavy rain during the period and issued yellow warning for thunderstorm in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Angul and Dhenkanal till 8.30 am on August 27. The weather office said that Odisha is bracing up for likely spell of heavy rain on Friday night and Saturday after being battered by twin floods in Mahanadi and Suranarekha river systems, as per PTI report.
The districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri too will receive heavy precipitation on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, while the same warning has been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts, besides Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir and Kalahandi.
Heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts from 8.30 am on August 27 till 8.30 am on August 28.
For Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow warning for the next four days and in view of the IMD's notification on the expected heavy rainfall in the northern state, the administration and the National Disaster Response Force have been alerted to deal with the possibility of natural calamity if any, as per news agency ANI report. The state had experienced severe rainfall and landslides for the last few days.
Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and rain with gusty winds in several areas of Uttar Pradesh. "Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas Yamunanagar, Moradabad, Amroha, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahaswan, Kasganj during next 2 hours", IMD said. Thunderstorms with rain and gusty wind speed up to 30-50 KMPH would occur over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Jind, Narwana, Kaithal, Gohana, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sahaswan during the next 2 hours," IMD said.
Meanwhile, several low-lying areas in Prayagraj were submerged when the water level rose in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers on Friday and water accumulated in low-lying colonies in Rajapur, Baghara, Daraganj, and several other places, as per news agency ANI report.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
