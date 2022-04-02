IMD warns of very heavy rainfall in these areas till Tuesday. Full forecast here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that heatwave spell will continue over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gujarat till 3 April. The weather department also mentioned that very heavy rainfall will occur over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya from today till 4 April.

IMD also warned that an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on 6 April. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours.

Rainfall predictions

Strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal will cause very widespread rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days, said IMD.

Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya will receive heavy rainfall on 2 and 5 April. Similar weather system will prevail over Nagaland-Manipur on 3 April, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 2-4 April.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely in Meghalaya on 3,4 April.

IMD also said that thunderstorm/lightning is very likely to occur over Assam-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 2 and 3 April.

Andaman-Nicobar Islands is also likely to receive very heavy rainfall on 5 th April.

For the southern part of the India, IMD said that widespread rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days and light rainfall over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh (4-6 April) and Telangana (6 April) will also receive light rainfall.

Thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Tamil Nadu on 2 April, and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on 2-3 April and over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days.

Heatwave predictions

As India faces a mayhem in terms of climate and weather, owing to pollution and climate change, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu reels under heat wave for the past fortnight. Jammu also recorded the highest temperature on 28 March at 37.3 degrees Celsius breaking a 76 year old record.

In no amount of relief, the weather department informed that heat wave will prevail over Haryana and Chhattisgarh (2 April), Himachal Pradesh, Jammu division, Vidarbha and Gujarat (2-3 April).

Rest of the country will see no significant change in maximum temperatures for the next five days.

Cyclonic circulation

IMD also warned that an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on 6 April. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours.

Under the influence of this predicted cyclonic circulation, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Nicobar Islands on 6 April.

Squally Weather (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas on on the same day.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into this area.

