IMD warns of wild weather shift in 13 states: Delhi to heat up; UP, Bihar, Kerala, Bengal brace for severe conditions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather warning for multiple states, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, lightning and strong winds across large parts of the country over the next several days.

According to the latest forecast, at least 13 states are expected to experience significant weather activity, with conditions ranging from heavy rain and hailstorms to gusty winds and rising temperatures. The weather agency has also warned that a fresh western disturbance is likely to impact northwest India between 10 and 12 May, potentially triggering widespread thunderstorms and winds of 40 to 60 kmph.

States including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness rain and thunderstorm activity in the coming days. In southern India, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over the next week.

Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Eastern, Northeastern States

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Similar conditions are expected in Sikkim and the Sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal.

West Bengal, in particular, may witness severe thunderstorms on 9 May, with wind speeds predicted to touch 70 kmph in some districts. Hailstorms are also likely in parts of Bihar, Vidarbha and Telangana, while states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand remain vulnerable to lightning strikes and strong winds.

Delhi Likely To Get Hotter Before Weather Shift

In Delhi, dry weather conditions have returned after days of thunderstorms and rain earlier this week. The national capital is now expected to witness a gradual rise in temperatures, with the mercury likely to approach 40°C by Friday.

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said a new western disturbance could become active around 10 May, although its exact impact on Delhi-NCR is still being assessed.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies with some cloud cover over the next few days. Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 36° to 40°C between 8 and 12 May, while minimum temperatures may stay between 22° and 25°C.

The recent spell of rain and hailstorms between 3 and 5 May brought temporary relief from the heat across the Delhi-NCR region, leading to more pleasant weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Braces For Rain, Strong Winds

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur, witnessed rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning. The IMD has forecast more thunderstorms and lightning across the state through 7 May, along with winds of 50 to 70 kmph.

Cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi and Meerut are expected to experience cloudy skies and light showers by evening, offering some respite from rising temperatures.

Rain Forecast For Bihar, Uttarakhand

The weather department has issued alerts for several districts in Bihar between 7 and 10 May. Cities including Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur are likely to receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Although humidity levels may remain high during the daytime, rainfall is expected to bring down temperatures slightly.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is also expected to witness changing weather conditions over the next two days. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms has been predicted in hilly regions, including Nainital, Pithoragarh and Chamoli.

Himachal May See Fresh Rain Spell, Rajasthan Faces Heatwave In Himachal Pradesh, the impact of the approaching western disturbance is likely to become visible between 11 and 12 May. The IMD has forecast rain and cold winds in hill stations such as Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala.

At the same time, parts of Rajasthan may experience contrasting weather conditions. While eastern districts, including Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur, could witness light rain and gusty winds, western regions such as Jaisalmer and Bikaner are likely to remain under intense heat conditions.