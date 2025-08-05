IMD warns of more showers in Uttarakhand after cloudburst, Ganga River crosses danger mark in UP - Check full forecast

Uttarakhand, parts of several other states are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall over upcoming days, the India Meteorological Department stated in a release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Red Alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall was issued for four districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu's Nainital. Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi experienced a flood-like situation after the Ganga River crossed the danger mark, reported PTI.

The IMD's latest forecast for the states comes amid the massive cloudburst in the state's Dharali village in the Uttarkashi region — which triggered flashfloods – killing four people.

IMD rainfall alert The weather observatory has warned of heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall across the following states:

IMD weather forecast States Isolated heavy rainfall Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, West & East Uttar Pradesh Extremely heavy rainfall Northern parts of Kerala ( August 6), isolated heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana

Red Alert in Kerala districts Heavy overnight rains triggered widespread waterlogging on roads and low-lying areas across Kerala on Tuesday, causing rivers and dams in several districts to swell, reported PTI.

A ‘red alert’ was issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts, warning of "extremely heavy" rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours.

The IMD also upgraded the weather alert from 'yellow' to 'orange' in three more districts, bringing the total number of districts under orange alert (11–20 cm of rain) to eight.

The remaining two districts remain under a yellow alert, indicating rainfall between 6 and 11 cm, reported PTI.

Uttarkashi cloudburst At least 4 people were killed following the cloudburst in Uttarkashi on Tuesday. Hours after the first cloudburst, a second cloudburst in the Dharali village added to the havoc, sweeping houses, homestays.