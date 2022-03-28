The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that light to moderate rainfall will continue over Northeast India during the next 5 days till 1 April. The prediction also said that heatwave conditions are also likely to continue over northwest, central and west India for the next 4-5 days.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that light to moderate rainfall will continue over Northeast India during the next 5 days till 1 April. The prediction also said that heatwave conditions are also likely to continue over northwest, central and west India for the next 4-5 days.
IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur over the Northeast region during 30 March-1 April. Isolated heavy rainfall will also very likely occur over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during the same period.
IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur over the Northeast region during 30 March-1 April. Isolated heavy rainfall will also very likely occur over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during the same period.
The weather department also said that moderate rainfall was very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
The weather department also said that moderate rainfall was very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Lakshadweep are also very likely to receive thunderstorm/lightning on 28 and 29 March. Kerala and Mahe will face the same during next 5 days.
Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Lakshadweep are also very likely to receive thunderstorm/lightning on 28 and 29 March. Kerala and Mahe will face the same during next 5 days.
IMD said that isolated heat wave conditions are very likely to continue over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh and Saurashtra-Kutch during next 2 days; West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan will also face heat wave conditions during next 4-5 days.
IMD said that isolated heat wave conditions are very likely to continue over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh and Saurashtra-Kutch during next 2 days; West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan will also face heat wave conditions during next 4-5 days.
Heat Wave conditions are also likely to continue over south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, northern parts of East Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during 30 March-1 April.
Heat Wave conditions are also likely to continue over south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, northern parts of East Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during 30 March-1 April.
Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C very likely over Maharashtra during next 5 days, said IMD.
Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C very likely over Maharashtra during next 5 days, said IMD.