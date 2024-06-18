IMD warns ’severe’ heatwave will persist as parts of Delhi burn in 46°C | See full forecast

A red alert in Delhi and its bordering states has been issued by the IMD as heatwave conditions continue to prevail

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published02:57 PM IST
A vendor selling umbrellas waits for customers along a pavement on a hot summer day amid heatwave.
A vendor selling umbrellas waits for customers along a pavement on a hot summer day amid heatwave. (AFP)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned that 'severe' heatwave will persist as parts of Delhi burn in 46° Celsius. It also said these severe heatwave conditions will likely be witnessed over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

The Met Department has also forecasted heatwave conditions over parts of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IMD said, “Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 18th June 2024.”

Also Read | Monsoon Tracker: Heavy rainfall in northwest states to begin by June end

"Heat wave conditions are likely over isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand."

Delhi weather

On Tuesday morning at 08:30 am, the weather agency recorded a temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi. While on Monday, Ayanagar in Delhi reported the maximum temperature of over 46.4 degrees Celsius.

A red alert in Delhi and its bordering states has been issued by the IMD as heatwave conditions continue to prevail. It said severe heatwave conditions will continue in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh till June 19.

Also read: North India on heatwave alert till June 20, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states | Check full weather forecast

Monsoon in north-western states

IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI that the western disturbance is expected over Bihar and Jharkhand in two days, while the south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea may bring some moisture and associated relief over Punjab and Haryana from 18-19 June.

IMD on rains

The Met department has issued a forecast predicting extremely heavy rainfall over north-eastern states in the upcoming days.

"In the next 3-5 days, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cms) is expected over North East India mainly Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur. Heatwave conditions are expected in North India," the IMD Scientist said.

Also read: Monsoon tracker: Maharashtra, Karnataka to receive ’very heavy’ rains, says IMD; monsoon to arrive in THESE states

"A thunderstorm-related orange alert has been issued for Madhya Pradesh," Sen added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaIMD warns ’severe’ heatwave will persist as parts of Delhi burn in 46°C | See full forecast

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

318.40
09:32 AM | 18 JUN 2024
8.85 (2.86%)

Tata Steel

181.20
09:32 AM | 18 JUN 2024
-1.85 (-1.01%)

Indus Towers

341.30
09:32 AM | 18 JUN 2024
0.5 (0.15%)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

1,745.90
09:32 AM | 18 JUN 2024
15.85 (0.92%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

M M T C

83.80
09:22 AM | 18 JUN 2024
7.5 (9.83%)

Ramkrishna Forgings

806.95
09:22 AM | 18 JUN 2024
62.05 (8.33%)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

876.00
09:22 AM | 18 JUN 2024
65.7 (8.11%)

Avanti Feeds

642.00
09:22 AM | 18 JUN 2024
46.6 (7.83%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,519.00-431.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00646.00
    Delhi
    73,519.00-144.00
    Kolkata
    73,375.00359.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue