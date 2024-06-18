IMD warns ’severe’ heatwave will persist as parts of Delhi burn in 46°C | See full forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned that 'severe' heatwave will persist as parts of Delhi burn in 46° Celsius. It also said these severe heatwave conditions will likely be witnessed over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

The Met Department has also forecasted heatwave conditions over parts of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IMD said, “Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 18th June 2024.”

Also Read | Monsoon Tracker: Heavy rainfall in northwest states to begin by June end

"Heat wave conditions are likely over isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand."

Delhi weather On Tuesday morning at 08:30 am, the weather agency recorded a temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi. While on Monday, Ayanagar in Delhi reported the maximum temperature of over 46.4 degrees Celsius.

A red alert in Delhi and its bordering states has been issued by the IMD as heatwave conditions continue to prevail. It said severe heatwave conditions will continue in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh till June 19.

Monsoon in north-western states IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI that the western disturbance is expected over Bihar and Jharkhand in two days, while the south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea may bring some moisture and associated relief over Punjab and Haryana from 18-19 June.

IMD on rains The Met department has issued a forecast predicting extremely heavy rainfall over north-eastern states in the upcoming days.

"In the next 3-5 days, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cms) is expected over North East India mainly Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur. Heatwave conditions are expected in North India," the IMD Scientist said.