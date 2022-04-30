This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The weather department has predicted that heat wave conditions will continue over Northwest and Central India till 2 May and over East India till 30 April and abate thereafter
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that heat wave conditions will continue over Northwest and Central India till 2 May and over East India till 30 April and abate thereafter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that heat wave conditions will continue over Northwest and Central India till 2 May and over East India till 30 April and abate thereafter.
IMD has also warned that temperatures might cross the 50 degree Celsius mark in North India. Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, further shared that May is usually the "hottest month", going by the trends.
IMD has also warned that temperatures might cross the 50 degree Celsius mark in North India. Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, further shared that May is usually the "hottest month", going by the trends.
"The average maximum temperature over northwest and central India in April is the highest with 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 122 years," the top IMD scientist was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The average maximum temperature over northwest and central India in April is the highest with 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 122 years," the top IMD scientist was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This week, several states in the country have suffered power crisis amid coal shortage due to increased electricity consumption.
This week, several states in the country have suffered power crisis amid coal shortage due to increased electricity consumption.
The weather department also mentioned that there is a possibility of formation of a Low Pressure area over south Andaman Sea around 5 May.
The weather department also mentioned that there is a possibility of formation of a Low Pressure area over south Andaman Sea around 5 May.
-The IMD said that heat wave conditions are likely to continue in some parts over West Rajasthan on 30 April and 1 May. Severe Heat Wave Conditions will prevail on 1st May over West Rajasthan and gradually decrease in some parts on 2 and 3 May, IMD added.
-The IMD said that heat wave conditions are likely to continue in some parts over West Rajasthan on 30 April and 1 May. Severe Heat Wave Conditions will prevail on 1st May over West Rajasthan and gradually decrease in some parts on 2 and 3 May, IMD added.
-Severe Heat Wave Conditions will remain over East Uttar Pradesh on 30 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Severe Heat Wave Conditions will remain over East Uttar Pradesh on 30 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan will face severe heatwave conditions from 30 April-3 May.
-West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan will face severe heatwave conditions from 30 April-3 May.
-Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu Division and Vidarbha will also face the same from 30 April-2 May, said IMD.
-Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu Division and Vidarbha will also face the same from 30 April-2 May, said IMD.
-West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh are likely to see severe heatwave conditions on 30 April and 1 May.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh are likely to see severe heatwave conditions on 30 April and 1 May.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Interior Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra will reel under heatwave conditions on 30 April.
-Interior Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra will reel under heatwave conditions on 30 April.