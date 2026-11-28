The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today, followed by heavy showers over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Meanwhile, the weather agency said dense fog is very likely across parts of northern and northeastern India—including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh—over the next few days.
Under the influence of a trough in easterlies running from the southern parts of Lakshadweep to Coastal Karnataka, parts of South Peninsular India are set to witness continued rainfall:
The weather agency has warned of dense fog conditions during night and morning hours in isolated pockets across multiple states:
The national capital is expected to see mainly clear skies over the next three days, with morning fog gradually thickening from shallow to moderate in parts of the city:
The sky is expected to remain mainly clear with mist or shallow fog at a few places on Saturday morning.
Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 24°C and 26°C, and minimum temperatures between 8°C and 10°C—both remaining below normal at most places, IMD said.
Delhi residents are expected to have clear skies at least until Monday, with maximum temperatures hovering between 23°C and 26°C (below normal), while minimum temperatures will range from 9°C to 11°C (near normal).
No significant cold wave or cold day conditions are likely across the country over the next seven days, the IMD said.
In Maharashtra, minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 2–4°C over the next few days.
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