The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today, followed by heavy showers over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, the weather agency said dense fog is very likely across parts of northern and northeastern India—including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh—over the next few days.

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South India: Rainfall and thunderstorm warnings Under the influence of a trough in easterlies running from the southern parts of Lakshadweep to Coastal Karnataka, parts of South Peninsular India are set to witness continued rainfall:

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal : Isolated heavy rainfall and fairly widespread to widespread showers are likely on November 28, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph (gusting to 50 kmph). Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected from November 29 to December 3.

: Isolated heavy rainfall and fairly widespread to widespread showers are likely on November 28, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph (gusting to 50 kmph). Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected from November 29 to December 3. Kerala & Mahe : Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast on November 28, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph). Isolated to scattered showers will continue from November 29 to December 3.

: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast on November 28, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph). Isolated to scattered showers will continue from November 29 to December 3. Lakshadweep : Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph), is likely on November 28. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected on November 29 and December 2–3.

: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph), is likely on November 28. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected on November 29 and December 2–3. Karnataka : Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka on November 28, and over South Interior Karnataka on November 28 and December 2–3.

: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka on November 28, and over South Interior Karnataka on November 28 and December 2–3. Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema : Isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast through December 3.

: Isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast through December 3. Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely on November 28 and 29, intensifying to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from November 30 to December 3. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast between November 30 and December 2. Dense fog alert The weather agency has warned of dense fog conditions during night and morning hours in isolated pockets across multiple states:

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East and West Uttar Pradesh : November 28

: November 28 Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi : November 28–29

: November 28–29 Punjab : November 28–29

: November 28–29 Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura : November 28–29

: November 28–29 Himachal Pradesh: November 28 – December 1 Delhi-NCR weather forecast The national capital is expected to see mainly clear skies over the next three days, with morning fog gradually thickening from shallow to moderate in parts of the city:

The sky is expected to remain mainly clear with mist or shallow fog at a few places on Saturday morning.

Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 24°C and 26°C, and minimum temperatures between 8°C and 10°C—both remaining below normal at most places, IMD said.

Delhi residents are expected to have clear skies at least until Monday, with maximum temperatures hovering between 23°C and 26°C (below normal), while minimum temperatures will range from 9°C to 11°C (near normal).

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Cold wave outlook No significant cold wave or cold day conditions are likely across the country over the next seven days, the IMD said.

In Maharashtra, minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 2–4°C over the next few days.