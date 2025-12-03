IMD weather alert: Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu to continue due to Cyclone Ditwah, northwest India braces for cold waves

IMD weather forecast today: Most parts of India is set to see a combination of heavy rains, falling temperatures, squally winds and dense fogs in the upcoming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

The remnants of Cyclone Ditwah are going to affect the weather system over the southern peninsula, especially Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, on Wednesday, bringing spells of rain to the states. The weather deaprtment further predicted cold waves and dense fogs in many parts of India.

Cyclone Ditwah effect: Rainfall in south India According to its last bulleting issued on 2 December, at 8:11 pm, the IMD said that the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah will bring rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Rayalseema and Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, the IMD said that the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, and their neighbourhood today.

“It is very likely to continue to move southwestwards slowly across north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and weaken further into a low-pressure area during next 24 hours,” it said.

The close proximity of Cyclone Ditwah remnants to the southern coast has triggered heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days. According to the IMD, isolated parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive heavy rainfall on 3 December.

In south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema, heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places. Heavy rainfall is also likely in some parts of Kerala on Wednesday.

Wind warning and alert for fishermen The IMD predicted squally winds with speeds reaching 35-45 kilometres per hour and gusting to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail on December 3 at southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The wind warnings were also put in placefor the coast off south Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and north Sri Lanka coast.

Very rough to rough sea conditions are likely to prevail on December 3 in the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh Coasts.

North India braces for cold waves, chilly weather While southern states reel under constant rainfall, the situation in north India will be entirely different. Parts of north, northwest and central India are bracing for a sharp fall in the mercury.

The IMD predicted no severe change in the minimum temperature over north India in the next 24 hours, followed by a steep 3-4 degrees Celsius drop over the next four days.

Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated parts of Punjab and north parts of Maharashtra between December 3 and 5. Rajasthan is also likely to experience cold wave conditions between December 5 and 7.