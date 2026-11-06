IMD Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh may see heavy rainfall during the week — Full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the week (November 5th-11th), and over Kerala between November 5 and 8, 2026.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a warning forecasting light to moderate rain accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across 10 districts of Tamil Nadu until 1 am on November 6.

The districts likely to receive rainfall are Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and the Nilgiris.

IMD Weather Alert: Region-wise details you need to know South Peninsular India: 1. Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 5th-6th November and during 9th-11th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during 5th-11th November; North Interior Karnataka on 5th November; Telangana during 5th-7th November.

2. Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 7th-8th November.

3. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 5th-9th November; Telangana on 5th November.

4. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over Kerala & Mahe during 5th-9th November; Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 5th-6th November; South Interior Karnataka during 5th-7th November. 

5. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 5th-11th November; Kerala & Mahe during 5th-8th November; South Interior Karnataka on 5th November.

6. Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 5th-9th November.

East India: 1. Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha during 5th-7th November; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during 9th-11th November.

2. Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 8th-11th November.  ❖

3. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Odisha during 5th-6th November.

4. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 9th-11th November.

Northeast India: 1. Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on November 5th and during November 9th-11th; Assam and Meghalaya during November 8th-11th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during November 5th-11th.

2. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during November 9th-10th; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during November 9th-11th.

Northwest India: 1. Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on November 5 and on November 10; Himachal Pradesh during November 10th-11th; Uttarakhand during November 8th- 9th.

2. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad on November 10.

West & Central India:

1. No significant weather is likely over West and Central India during the week.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu Meanwhile, the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu weakened into a depression over east Telangana and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and is likely to weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

Based on observations at 5:30 am IST on November 4, the department said the depression moved nearly northwards at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours.

The system was centred over east Telangana and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh near latitude 17.0°N and longitude 80.1°E at 5:30 am on Wednesday.

It was located approximately 30 km northwest of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh, 30 km south of Khammam in Telangana, 80 km northwest of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, 90 km east of Nalgonda in Telangana and 110 km southwest of Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

The weather system is very likely to continue moving nearly northwards and weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, the bulletin stated.