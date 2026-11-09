IMD weather alert today: Heavy rain to lash Tamil Nadu, Kerala; snowfall predicted in Kashmir Valley

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy downpours across the southern peninsula and a fresh spell of snowfall in the northern Himalayan regions over the coming days, driven by a complex network of cyclonic circulations and an approaching Western Disturbance,

Heavy rain, cyclonic circulations alert in southern peninsula The southern states remain under a stringent weather watch, influenced by cyclonic circulations over the Comorin area and the East Central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast.

According to the IMD's latest national bulletin, "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-10th November."

The region is also bracing for severe atmospheric turbulence. The weather agency predicted isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, and occasionally gusting up to 50 kmph, across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu through November 10.

Approaching Western Disturbance and snow in Northwest India The IMD highlighted that multiple cyclonic circulations currently lie over north Haryana and Northwest Rajasthan in the lower tropospheric levels. More significantly, a new weather system is set to alter conditions in the hills.

"A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwestern Himalayan region from 10 November," the IMD said.

Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is highly likely over the Kashmir valley on November 12.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are expected across Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad between November 10 and 14.

Delhi-NCR weather today For Delhi-NCR, the IMD predicted a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog during the morning hours today, November 9.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 28°C and 30°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 15°C to 17°C, which is notably 1.6°C to 3.0°C above the seasonal normal.

Surface winds are likely to blow from the east-southeast direction at speeds up to 12 kmph during the afternoon.

East and Northeast India weather update The Met department has predicted a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over East India during the next four to five days, bringing a slight chill to the region.

In the northeastern and island territories, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from November 9 to 13, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on November 11.

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Expected impact and official advisories The IMD has issued an advisory cautioning residents about localised landslides, mudslides, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and minor damage to kutcha houses and vulnerable structures.

The weather agency noted that strong winds and heavy rain could cause tree branches to break and severe damage to standing crops.