IMD weather alert today: Heavy rainfall to lash Tamil Nadu, Kerala; snowfall likely in Kashmir — Check full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said an approaching Western Disturbance is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in the southern states and a fresh spell of snowfall in the northern Himalayan regions.

Check the full IMD forecast here:

Heavy Rainfall in Southern Peninsula The southern states remain on high alert as cyclonic circulations persist over the Southeast Arabian Sea off the south Kerala coast. The weather agency has warned of intense downpours and squally weather in the region.

“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 7th-10th November; Kerala & Mahe during 7-8 November,” according to the official bulletin.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also expected across these coastal regions.

Western Disturbance to Impact Northwest India While the south braces for heavy rains, the northern mountainous regions are preparing for a dip in temperatures and fresh precipitation. A new weather system is projected to alter conditions in the northwest later this week.

"A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect the northwestern Himalayan region from 10 November," the IMD said.

Under its influence, the Met Dept noted that “isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Kashmir valley on 12 November.”

Alongside the precipitation, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are anticipated across Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad over the coming days.

Delhi NCR Weather Update For the national capital, the IMD predicts a transition to slightly cooler, hazy mornings.

For November 8, Delhi is forecast to have a mainly clear sky with "shallow to moderate fog at most places in the morning hours."

Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 28°C and 30°C, while minimum temperatures will settle around 14°C to 16°C.

Expected Impact and Advisories The IMD has outlined potential hazards resulting from the severe weather, including localised landslides, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and minor damage to kutcha houses and vulnerable structures.

The weather agency also warned of tree branches breaking and potential damage to plantations, horticulture, and standing crops.

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Urging caution, the IMD issued a strict advisory for residents in affected areas: “People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.”