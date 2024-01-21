The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that very dense fog conditions will prevail over North India till 22 January, and decrease thereafter. On Sunday, 21 January, a total of 11 trains were reported to be running late as Delhi reeled under dense fog conditions causing low visibility.

The IMD has also said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Bihar and north Madhya Pradesh and expand to more parts of north India during 21-22 January.

Further, on Sunday, 21 January, owing to dense fog rendered low visibility several flights were also delayed in Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.

IMD forecast: Trains delayed today

The trains running late on 21 January include

-12716 Amritsar Nanded Express is late by 1 hour

-12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is late by 3 hours and 15 minutes

-12919 Ambedkarnagar-Katra train is late by 2 hours and 30 minutes

- 12779 Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express is late by 3 hours and 30 minutes

-15707 Kathiar-Amritsar Express is late by 2 hours and 30 minutes

-15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Jn Bramhaputra Mail is late by 3 hours and 15 minutes

-12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express is late by 45 minutes

-12309 Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is late by 45 minutes

-22691 Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express is late by 2 hours

-20817 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is late by 4 hours

-12266 Jammutawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto is late by 1 hour and 30 minutes

IMD forecast: Fog, rainfall

-Light rainfall at isolated places likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal during next 4 days

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during 21 to 22 January

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on 21 January morning. IMD predicts that dense fog will prevail in the area for subsequent 4 days

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Rajasthan on 21 January and dense fog for subsequent 2 days

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura from 21-23 January, over Odisha during 21-22 January, over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh on 21January

IMD Forecast: Cold day

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in Uttar Pradesh on 21January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in Punjab, Haryana on 21 January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in north Madhya Pradesh, north Rajasthan on 21 January

-Severe cold day conditions will prevail in Uttarakhand on 21 January.

-Cold day conditions very likely to continue in Bihar during 21-24 January

IMD forecast: Minimum Temperatures

-IMD predicted fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over Central India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

-IMD says no significant change in minimum temperatures over many parts of Northwest India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.

-The weather agency also said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of north India during next 5 days.

IMD forecast: Cold Wave

-Cold wave conditions very likely over Punjab, Haryana during 21-24 January, over north Madhya Pradesh during 21-22 January, over north Rajasthan on 22 and 23 January

-Cold wave conditions very likely in Bihar from 21-24 January with possibility of severe cold wave conditions on 21 and 22 January

