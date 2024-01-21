Bangalore-Delhi Rajdhani, 10 other trains delayed today; flight operations affected by dense fog. Check list here
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts very dense fog conditions in North India till 22 January, amid several trains and flights delay.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that very dense fog conditions will prevail over North India till 22 January, and decrease thereafter. On Sunday, 21 January, a total of 11 trains were reported to be running late as Delhi reeled under dense fog conditions causing low visibility.