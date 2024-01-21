The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that very dense fog conditions will prevail over North India till 22 January, and decrease thereafter. On Sunday, 21 January, a total of 11 trains were reported to be running late as Delhi reeled under dense fog conditions causing low visibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has also said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Bihar and north Madhya Pradesh and expand to more parts of north India during 21-22 January.

Further, on Sunday, 21 January, owing to dense fog rendered low visibility several flights were also delayed in Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.

IMD forecast: Trains delayed today The trains running late on 21 January include

-12716 Amritsar Nanded Express is late by 1 hour

-12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is late by 3 hours and 15 minutes

-12919 Ambedkarnagar-Katra train is late by 2 hours and 30 minutes

- 12779 Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express is late by 3 hours and 30 minutes

-15707 Kathiar-Amritsar Express is late by 2 hours and 30 minutes

-15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Jn Bramhaputra Mail is late by 3 hours and 15 minutes

-12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express is late by 45 minutes

-12309 Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is late by 45 minutes

-22691 Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express is late by 2 hours

-20817 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is late by 4 hours

-12266 Jammutawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto is late by 1 hour and 30 minutes

IMD forecast: Fog, rainfall -Light rainfall at isolated places likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal during next 4 days

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during 21 to 22 January

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on 21 January morning. IMD predicts that dense fog will prevail in the area for subsequent 4 days

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Rajasthan on 21 January and dense fog for subsequent 2 days

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura from 21-23 January, over Odisha during 21-22 January, over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh on 21January

IMD Forecast: Cold day -Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in Uttar Pradesh on 21January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in Punjab, Haryana on 21 January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in north Madhya Pradesh, north Rajasthan on 21 January

-Severe cold day conditions will prevail in Uttarakhand on 21 January.

-Cold day conditions very likely to continue in Bihar during 21-24 January

IMD forecast: Minimum Temperatures -IMD predicted fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over Central India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

-IMD says no significant change in minimum temperatures over many parts of Northwest India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.

-The weather agency also said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of north India during next 5 days.

IMD forecast: Cold Wave -Cold wave conditions very likely over Punjab, Haryana during 21-24 January, over north Madhya Pradesh during 21-22 January, over north Rajasthan on 22 and 23 January

-Cold wave conditions very likely in Bihar from 21-24 January with possibility of severe cold wave conditions on 21 and 22 January

