The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that isolated pockets of heavy to very heavy rainfall would continue in parts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next two days.

Strong northeasterly winds are prevailing off the coast off Tamilnadu in the lower levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast at middle tropospheric level.

“Some districts including Chennai will get heavy to very heavy rainfall. We've issued a red alert for Nagapattinam and the rest of the coastal districts including Tiruvallur, Chennai are in the orange category for the next 2 days," Puviarasan, Director, MET Department, Chennai.

The area would experience dry spell thereafter.

The forecast also mentioned that there will be a fresh spell of rainfall or snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region during 4 to 7 January, with a possibility of isolated heavy falls on 5 and 6January.

The rainfall or snowfall would also be there over the plains of northwest India during 5 to 7 January, 2022.

The cold wave conditions will also remain over Northwest India during next two days.

Minimum temperatures have remained in the range of 2-6°C over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and adjoining West UP. In the last 24-hours, no significant change has been observed over these areas.

Dense fog in isolated pockets in night and morning hours very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and northeast India next 2 days.

Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next two days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.

