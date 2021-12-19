Delhi records coldest day of this Winters; Cold wave to continue for next 3 days

National capital Delhi on Sunday witnessed the coldest morning of this Winter season as the minimum temperature stood at 4.6 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, Delhi witnessed its 'first cold day' of the season on Saturday when the temperature settled at six degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather monitoring agency has predicted a clear sky with cold wave conditions at isolated places across the national capital on Sunday. Additionally, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 274 at 9 AM today, which falls under the poor category.

Apart from Delhi, severe cold gripped other parts of north India as the mercury dropped to near freezing point in Himachal, Rajasthan's Churu, and Kashmir.

According to the IMD, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have been prevailing in some parts of north Rajasthan and Punjab, while cold wave conditions prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh.

"In addition, dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph and markedly below normal maximum temperatures are prevailing over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan since past three days enhancing the adverse impact of cold wave conditions which are likely to prevail during next three days and improve thereafter," said the IMD.

Churu has reported the lowest minimum temperature of -1.1°C followed by Amritsar at 0.7°C and Ganganagar at 1.1°C.

Further, the agency said that today, dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Bihar, with shallow to moderate fog in parts of Punjab and in isolated pockets over Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

