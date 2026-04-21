IMD weather forecast: Delhi, Haryana brace for heatwave; rain, thunderstorms in multiple states

Across India, diverse regions are currently experiencing sharply divergent weather patterns, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports a mix of torrential rains, hailstorms and a heatwave.

According to IMD data, isolated spots in Assam saw very heavy rainfall reaching 12-20 cm, while Nagaland recorded totals of 7-11 cm. Concurrently, intense thunderstorms with squally winds up to 80 kmph lashed Marathwada, Odisha, and parts of the Northeast. Gusty winds between 30-50 kmph were felt nationwide, with Marathwada peaking at 83 kmph. Isolated hail also impacted Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Simultaneously, an intensifying heatwave has gripped a corridor from Haryana through Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Thermometers hit 40°C to 45°C in several central states, with Maharashtra’s Wardha and Akola reaching a blistering 45°C. While temperatures remain spiked in the North and Northeast, most other regions stay near seasonal averages. Minimum temperatures varied, with Gurdaspur in Punjab dipping to a cool 16.5°C.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, told PTI Videos that there are climatologically prone areas (regions historically susceptible to extreme weather events) where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius, even in regions that may not experience heatwaves.

"There are climatologically prone areas -- for example, the normal temperature in the Vidarbha region (Maharashtra) is around 41 to 42 degrees Celsius at this time of year. Similarly, the normal temperature in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana touches 40 to 44 degrees Celsius towards the month of May," he said.

"Therefore, we should be prepared for such high-temperature days," he added.

Current meteorological systems include a Western Disturbance over Jammu & Kashmir and cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan and Assam. Various troughs span from Telangana to Comorin and from Bihar to Madhya Pradesh. A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to hit the Himalayas by 23 April, likely bringing scattered rain and snow to high-altitude northern regions between 24-26 April.

Akhil Srivastava, Scientist IMD, told ANI: "Delhi is expected to record 40-42 Degrees Celsius today. An isolated heatwave warning has been issued for parts of the city for 22th-24th April. Heatwave and warm night alert issued in Haryana."

In the Northeast, heavy downpours are forecast for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam through 22 April. Meanwhile, East and Central India should prepare for thunderstorms and occasional hailstorms. Southern and Western states will likely see scattered showers, though some areas may still face hail.

Heatwave warnings are active for Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and several eastern states through 25 April.

Coastal regions will endure high humidity, while central states face uncomfortably warm nights. Delhi specifically anticipates highs of 44°C; officials have issued health warnings, urging citizens to stay hydrated and minimise sun exposure.

Authorities cautioned that thundersqualls in Bihar and Odisha could damage infrastructure and crops, while the Northeast faces potential flooding and landslides.

Residents are urged to seek sturdy shelter during storms, avoid sheltering under trees, and strictly follow safety advisories.