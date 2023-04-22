The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shared weather predictions for the upcoming week. In its latest forecast, IMD said that the maximum temperature is expected to decrease by three to five degrees Celsius in East India over the next five days. Northwest and West India are not expected to see any significant change in the next two to three days.

IMD heatwave warning:

EAST INDIA:

The region will witness a fall in temperature during the next five days. However, West Bengal and Odisha will experience heatwave conditions in isolated pockets.

NORTHWEST INDIA:

There won't be any significant change in maxim temperature for the next three days. After that, the temperature may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

CENTRAL INDIA:

States like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra might not see any significant changes in temperature for the next five days, IMD added.

WEST INDIA:

No significant change in maximum temperature during the next two days.

IMD Rainfall forecast:

Northwest India:

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region and Isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning likely over Punjab,

Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh today and significant reduction thereafter.

Northeast India:

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over the region during the next 3 days.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya today.

Central India:

Light/moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Chhattisgarh and over Vidarbha on 22 April 2023.

East India:

Light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, and Odisha during the next 5 days. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Odisha on the 22 and 23rd and over Bihar on the 24 April 2023.

South India:

Light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe during the next 5 days.