IMD predicts Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 other states will face worst impact of heat waves from April to June
Above-normal heatwave days are likely in central India, parts of the northern plains, and south India in April. States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh will be most affected.
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast ‘extreme heat’ for several Indian states in the coming months. Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts of the plains during this time with 10 to 20 heat wave days expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days. The hotter-than-usual temperatures will also raise the risk of water shortages, crop damages and higher coal use to avoid power blackouts.