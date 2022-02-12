NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated places over south Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours.

The IMD also predicted that a Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Region during 13 to 15 February and another Western Disturbance will affect northwest India from 17 to 20 February.

The weather department attributed this to a feeble trough in easterlies, seen at 0.9 km above mean sea level over Comorin Area and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.

Under their influence, isolated thunderstorms are very likely to continue over south Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and south Kerala- Mahe, the press release stated.

See the complete IMD forecast in the link below

Weather systems and forecast warnings dated 12.02.2022:



♦ A feeble trough in easterlies is seen at 0.9 km above mean sea level over Comorin Area and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamilnadu in lower tropospheric levels today. pic.twitter.com/hqJ7saFj31 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 12, 2022

The state of Madhya Pradesh is also likely to be under the influence of cold day and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over the eastern part during next 24 hours.

IMD also said that under the influence of a fresh feeble Western Disturbance isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall are very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13 to 16 February and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 and 16 February.

The weather department also predicted strong wind conditions, speed 25-35kmph, over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during daytime of today.

Dense fog conditions are also likely to prevail during night or morning hours in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours.

Minimum temperatures are also likely to gradually rise by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest India during next 4 days and no significant change thereafter.

