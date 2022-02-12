This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The weather department attributed this to a feeble trough in easterlies, seen at 0.9 km above mean sea level over Comorin Area and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.
Under their influence, isolated thunderstorms are very likely to continue over south Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and south Kerala- Mahe, the press release stated.
See the complete IMD forecast in the link below
The state of Madhya Pradesh is also likely to be under the influence of cold day and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over the eastern part during next 24 hours.
IMD also said that under the influence of a fresh feeble Western Disturbance isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall are very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13 to 16 February and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 and 16 February.
