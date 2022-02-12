Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IMD weather forecast: Heavy rainfall, cold wave in these states over next 24 hrs. Details here

IMD weather forecast: Heavy rainfall, cold wave in these states over next 24 hrs. Details here

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated over south Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours.
1 min read . 02:39 PM IST Livemint

  • The weather department predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated places over south Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours.
  • Cold day and cold wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over East Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated places over south Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours. 

NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated places over south Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours. 

The IMD also predicted that a Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Region during 13 to 15 February and another Western Disturbance will affect northwest India from 17 to 20 February.

The IMD also predicted that a Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Region during 13 to 15 February and another Western Disturbance will affect northwest India from 17 to 20 February.

The weather department attributed this to a feeble trough in easterlies, seen at 0.9 km above mean sea level over Comorin Area and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.

The weather department attributed this to a feeble trough in easterlies, seen at 0.9 km above mean sea level over Comorin Area and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.

Under their influence, isolated thunderstorms are very likely to continue over south Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and south Kerala- Mahe, the press release stated. 

Under their influence, isolated thunderstorms are very likely to continue over south Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and south Kerala- Mahe, the press release stated. 

See the complete IMD forecast in the link below

See the complete IMD forecast in the link below

The state of Madhya Pradesh is also likely to be under the influence of cold day and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over the eastern part during next 24 hours.

The state of Madhya Pradesh is also likely to be under the influence of cold day and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over the eastern part during next 24 hours.

IMD also said that under the influence of a fresh feeble Western Disturbance isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall are very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13 to 16 February and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 and 16 February.

IMD also said that under the influence of a fresh feeble Western Disturbance isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall are very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13 to 16 February and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 and 16 February.

The weather department also predicted strong wind conditions, speed 25-35kmph, over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during daytime of today.

The weather department also predicted strong wind conditions, speed 25-35kmph, over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during daytime of today.

Dense fog conditions are also likely to prevail during night or morning hours in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours.

Dense fog conditions are also likely to prevail during night or morning hours in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours.

Minimum temperatures are also likely to gradually rise by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest India during next 4 days and no significant change thereafter.

Minimum temperatures are also likely to gradually rise by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest India during next 4 days and no significant change thereafter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!