Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during next two days.
IMD said that isolated hailstorm is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Assam today, the 11th February, 2022.
Strong winds of speed 25-35 kmph are likely to blow over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.
Under the influence of fresh feeble Western Disturbance; isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13 to 15 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 February, 2022.
Temperatures in the North eastern region are likely to go through a gradual fall. The minimum temperatures will drop by 3-5°C over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
Cold Day and cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.
