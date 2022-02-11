NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu during next two days.

The prediction also mentioned that a Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Region during 13 to 15 February and another will affect northwest India from 17 to 20 February, 2022.

Dense fog conditions has been predicted in isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 24 hours.

Dense fog is also likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during night/morning hours of 13-15 February.

Strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, it is likely to continue during next 2 days.

Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall has been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next 2 days.

Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 2 days.

IMD in an official updated noted that isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning will very likely occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 2 days.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during next two days.

IMD said that isolated hailstorm is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Assam today, the 11th February, 2022.

Strong winds of speed 25-35 kmph are likely to blow over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.

Under the influence of fresh feeble Western Disturbance; isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13 to 15 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 February, 2022.

Temperatures in the North eastern region are likely to go through a gradual fall. The minimum temperatures will drop by 3-5°C over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

Cold Day and cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics