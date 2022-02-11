Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu during next two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu during next two days.

The prediction also mentioned that a Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Region during 13 to 15 February and another will affect northwest India from 17 to 20 February, 2022. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The prediction also mentioned that a Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Region during 13 to 15 February and another will affect northwest India from 17 to 20 February, 2022. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Dense fog conditions has been predicted in isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dense fog conditions has been predicted in isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dense fog is also likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during night/morning hours of 13-15 February.

Dense fog is also likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during night/morning hours of 13-15 February.

Strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, it is likely to continue during next 2 days.

Strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, it is likely to continue during next 2 days.

Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall has been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next 2 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall has been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next 2 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 2 days.

Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 2 days.

IMD in an official updated noted that isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning will very likely occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 2 days. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

IMD in an official updated noted that isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning will very likely occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during next 2 days. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during next two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during next two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD said that isolated hailstorm is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Assam today, the 11th February, 2022.

IMD said that isolated hailstorm is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Assam today, the 11th February, 2022.

Strong winds of speed 25-35 kmph are likely to blow over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.

Strong winds of speed 25-35 kmph are likely to blow over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.

Under the influence of fresh feeble Western Disturbance; isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13 to 15 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 February, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the influence of fresh feeble Western Disturbance; isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13 to 15 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 February, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Temperatures in the North eastern region are likely to go through a gradual fall. The minimum temperatures will drop by 3-5°C over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

Temperatures in the North eastern region are likely to go through a gradual fall. The minimum temperatures will drop by 3-5°C over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

Cold Day and cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.

Cold Day and cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics