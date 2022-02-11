This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during next two days.
IMD said that isolated hailstorm is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Assam today, the 11th February, 2022.
Strong winds of speed 25-35 kmph are likely to blow over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.
Under the influence of fresh feeble Western Disturbance; isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during 13 to 15 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15 February, 2022.
Temperatures in the North eastern region are likely to go through a gradual fall. The minimum temperatures will drop by 3-5°C over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
Cold Day and cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.
