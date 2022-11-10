"Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to become more prominent during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during 9-12 November," said an IMD bulletin.

