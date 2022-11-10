IMD weather forecast: Heavy rainfall in UP, Haryana today; Chennai on orange alert2 min read . 08:38 AM IST
- The rainfall is likely to bring relief to the residents of Delhi-NCR as it will improve the air quality in pollution-prone zones
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places of Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (UP) during next 2 hours.
The rainfall is likely to bring relief to the residents of Delhi-NCR as it will improve the air quality in pollution-prone zones.
Yesterday, parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rain, bringing down the mercury by a few notches.
As per the latest details, the air pollution in Delhi ameliorated from "very poor" to the "poor" category on Wednesday owing to favourable wind speed at night, sporadic rains in adjoining states, and a considerable drop in emissions from stubble burning.
The improvement in air quality was evident from better visibility levels with 1,400 metres at the Palam airport and 1,500 at the Safdarjung airport in the morning.
Favourable wind speed -- 10 to 18 kmph -- is predicted to bring a considerable improvement in the air quality from November 11.
The Commission for Air Quality Management may also convene a meeting on Thursday to review the situation and revoke the curbs in Delhi-NCR under stage 3 (very poor air quality) of the Graded Response Action Plan.
Separately, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, neighbouring districts-Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengelpet-and for the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on 11 and 12 November. On 13 November, heavy rainfall forecast has been made over many districts of north Tamil Nadu, including a few coastal and interior districts.
"Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to become more prominent during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during 9-12 November," said an IMD bulletin.
According to the IMD, Tamil Nadu has received 237.7 mm of rainfall since 1 October, which is a 2% deficit. The state capital has received 459.4 mm during the same period--which is 13% excess.
