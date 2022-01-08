NEW DELHI : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that the Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive intense precipitation with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls in the next 48 hours.

The North West plains are also likely to receive to receive very heavy rainfall during next 24 hours, that is till 9 January.

The precipitation conditions are likely to decrease thereafter.

The central part of India is also likely to receive enhanced thunderstorms between 8- 12 January. The same condition will occur in east India between 10-13 January.

“Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 9 and over Uttarakhand on 8 and 9 January," the official statement read.

The weather department mentioned that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh on 8 January and Odisha on 12 January 2022.

The statement further alerted that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive isolated thunderstorms with lightning, hail on 8 January.

Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana will be affected with similar conditions on 10 and 11 January.

Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal on 11 ; over Odisha on 11 and 12 January will face lightning with thunderstorm and hail.

The statement read that dense fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets during night and morning hours very likely over Bihar on 8 and 9 January over Rajasthan during next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on 9 and 10 January.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics