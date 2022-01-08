1 min read.Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 02:38 PM ISTLivemint
Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive intense precipitation with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls in the next 48 hours
NEW DELHI :
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that the Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive intense precipitation with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls in the next 48 hours.
The North West plains are also likely to receive to receive very heavy rainfall during next 24 hours, that is till 9 January.
Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal on 11 ; over Odisha on 11 and 12 January will face lightning with thunderstorm and hail.
The statement read that dense fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets during night and morning hours very likely over Bihar on 8 and 9 January over Rajasthan during next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on 9 and 10 January.
