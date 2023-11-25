The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Mumbai between 25 November (Saturday) and 27 November (Monday). The weather monitoring agency has issued a yellow alert in coastal areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra as well. Besides, the IMD has predicted rainfall in south Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till next week. The IMD has sounded yellow alert in Thane, Palghar, and Raigad between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the IMD, the formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is the reason behind the unseasonal rainfall.

"Due to the formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorm activities are likely to begin at isolated places of south Maharashtra from tomorrow. A yellow alert has been issued for November 26-28 across Maharashtra," Sunil Kamble, Head, of IMD Mumbai, told PTI.

IMD's yellow alert warning has come at a time when southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu are witnessing unusual rainfall in November.

Rainfall in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall, all schools in Chennai have declared a holiday on Saturday (25 November). According to the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai, the city has realised a significant amount of rainfall per mm during the last 1-2 hours. The IMD has issued a thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three hours.

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

According to the weather department, Himachal Pradesh may witness rain and snowfall at isolated places from November 26.

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places in mid hills and light rainfall and snowfall at isolated places in higher hills of Himachal are likely from November 26 to 30 as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest West India from November 26, the local meteorological station said.

Also, another fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from November 30, it said.

The Met Office also issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on November 27.

