IMD weather forecast: Mumbai braces for rainfall from today; Yellow alert issued in Himachal, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Mumbai between 25 November (Saturday) and 27 November (Monday). The weather monitoring agency has issued a yellow alert in coastal areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra as well. Besides, the IMD has predicted rainfall in south Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till next week. The IMD has sounded yellow alert in Thane, Palghar, and Raigad between Saturday and Sunday.