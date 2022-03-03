NEW DELHI : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in their official statement issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu coast, Karaikal and Puducherry. The weather department cited the cause of the heavy rainfall to the depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. The Tamil Nadu coastal areas will receive light to moderate rainfall on 3 March.

IMD said that the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a deep depression in the next twenty four hours.

Depression lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 3rd March 2022, over southwest Bay of Bengal about 360 km south-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 700 km south-southeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu). To intensify further into a Deep Depression during next 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/3daCkfnxVG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 3, 2022

The coastal area will also very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 5-6 March. IMD also issued fishermen warning on these dates, asking them to avoid venturing out into the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 6 March.

See full forecast here

The depression lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean at 0830 hrs IST of today. It is likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during next 24 hrs. It is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during next 48 hrs. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 3, 2022

IMD stated that light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at a few places likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 3 March. They further mentioned that light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower is likely at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at a few places likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 4 March.

IMD said that there is a possibility of fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad & Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 3, 2022

The official statement also mentioned that wet spell over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains is very likely today. Another fresh wet spell might occur during 6-8 March with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Jammu and Kashmir on 6 March.

Isolated light rainfall is very likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

Strong surface Winds (speed 25-35 kmph) likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & Rajasthan on 04 March and over most parts of plains of northwest India on 05th March, according to the official statement.

IMD also issued an alert on the possible effects of the Deep Depression that will hit the Tamil Nadu coast-Karaikal-Puducherry. In the Warning it mentioned that localized Flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region might take place.

It further mentioned that occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall is possible. Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time is also a possible effect.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.