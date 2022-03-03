IMD weather forecast: Rain alert in these states in next 48 hours. Details here

IMD stated that light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at a few places likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 3 March. They further mentioned that light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower is likely at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at a few places likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 4 March.