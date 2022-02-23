IMD weather forecast: Rainfall, snowfall in these states in next 24 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in the next twenty four hours, Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said in their official statement on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI :
“Isolated thunderstorm & lightning activity very likely over the region during next 24 hours. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on today, the 23 February," the official statement read.
These areas are also likely to receive scattered rainfall or snowfall for the three subsequent day . The weather department also mentioned that the state of Uttarakhand is also likely to receive isolated or scattered rainfall or snowfall for the next four days.
The weather department mentioned that isolated light rainfall is very likely over Punjab, north Haryana and Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days. Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive isolated light rainfall on 25 and 26 February.
Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim are most likely to receive isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning on 24 and 25 February, the IMD said.
Prediction were also made of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 24 and 26 February. This North eastern region is also likely to receive thunderstorm and lightning activity on 25 February.
In a fresh alert, IMD also highlighted that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to influence northwest India from 28 February.
The Western Disturbance is very likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 28 February to 2 March. The extratropical storm will also most likely cause light rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on 1 and 2 March.
Scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 05 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely on 27 February, the IMD confirmed.
