IMD weather forecast: Rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states from today2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:01 AM IST
Weather update: West Bengal is likely to receive rainfall later this week, aided by the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms over South, Central, East, and northeast India from 15th March to 17th March. These states include Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, etc.
