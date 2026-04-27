IMD weather forecast: Relief for Delhi, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan today? Rain predicted amid heatwave conditions

Despite a heat wave forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a relief from extreme temperatures in the form of rain is likely for Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday, 27 April.
The weather agency said that while there may be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest India until 28 April, a gradual fall of 3-5°C is expected on 29 and 30 April. A gradual rise by 2-3°C is on the cards on 1 and 2 May, the press release said.
Over Central India, the maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3°C during 28-30 April; in Maharashtra, the maximum temperature is likely to gradually fall by 23°C from 27 April to 1 May.
Gujarat is expected to witness a gradual decline in maximum temperatures of 2-3°C from 29 April to 2 May, said the IMD. Northeast India will likely see a significant change in maximum temperatures, as it gradually falls by 3-4°C from 27 to 30 April.
Heatwave conditions are very likely to persist in isolated pockets across northwest and central India, including Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, and Gujarat today, IMD said in its forecast.
Heat wave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on 27 April. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience heatwave conditions through April 28.
A Western Disturbance is expected to alter the weather in the Western Himalayan Region fundamentally:
Delhi, reeling under a heatwave alert with maximum temperatures projected between 43°C and 45°C, is expected to see a partly cloudy sky on Monday afternoon, said the IMD.
The weather agency also forecast the possibility of thundery development and very light rain toward the evening. Surface winds are expected to be strong, gusting up to 50 kmph.
On Tuesday, 28 April, the national capital is bracing for a noticeable shift — the sky is expected to turn generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is forecasted to drop to the 40-42°C range. Delhi is likely to see a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds gusting to 50 kmph.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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