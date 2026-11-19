Severe cyclonic storm Akvan moved north over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department posted on November 19 at 9:15 AM that it had travelled at 12 kmph over the previous 6 hours. The storm remained over the same region at 5.30 AM IST. Its centre was near latitude 14.5°N and longitude 85.3°E.

It was 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur and 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam. Akvan was also 580 km east-northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. In Odisha, Gopalpur was 530 km north of the storm’s centre. The storm was 590 km south of Puri, according to IMD.

The weather department expects Akvan to move north-northwest. It could cross between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20.

The crossing is expected just east of Gopalpur. The forecast covers the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south Odisha. Maximum sustained winds could reach 90 to 100 kmph. Gusts could reach 110 kmph.

The IMD earlier notified on November 18 at 11:18 PM that the severe cyclonic storm Akvan had moved northward over the west-central Bay of Bengal. It lay over adjoining central parts of the southern Bay too, it said.

Akvan moved at 10 kmph during the six hours before 8.30 PM IST. At that time, its centre was near latitude 13.8°N and longitude 85.3°E.

It was 480 km southeast of Narsapur and 520 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam. Akvan was 560 km east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. It was 610 km south of Gopalpur and 670 km south of Puri.

The IMD expected Akvan to move north-northwest. It said that the storm could cross between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20.

The forecast covered north Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and the south Odisha coast. Akvan could still be a severe cyclonic storm at landfall, the IMD added.

Odisha gets prepared “As part of preparedness for Cyclone AKVAN, Vijay Kulange, RDC(SD) visited "Daha" Dam, Bhanjanagar, to review the water storage status and assess the prevailing situation. Ensuring close monitoring and necessary preparedness to mitigate any potential impact of the cyclone,” posted the official handle of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Southern Division), Brahmapur, Odisha.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s State Selection Board (SSB) has postponed the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk recruitment exams scheduled for November 21 and 23. The board cited the IMD’s cyclone warning and candidate safety.

The computer-based tests on November 25 and 27 and December 1 and 2 will go ahead as scheduled.

The board will announce new dates for the postponed exams. Candidates can check the official SSB Odisha website for updates.