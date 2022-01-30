NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad region are likely to receive light isolated rainfall or snowfall during the next three days.

The forecast also mentioned that this weather conditions are likely to increase thereafter.

The prediction attributed the light rainfall/snowfall to the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.

IMD in their official statement said that Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall during 2 to 4 February.

“A feeble Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.70°E to the north of Lat. 33°N. It is very likely to cause isolated rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh till 01st February, 2022." the official statement said.

IMD has also predicted isolated hailstorm over the Western Himalayan Region on 3 February, 2022.

Uttarakhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh will be on the receiving end of cold day conditions in isolated pockets for the next twenty four hours, following which this will abate.

The official statement said that cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, southern parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during next 24 hours and abate from tomorrow.

Minimum temperatures in most parts of Northwest, Central, East and Northeast India will gradually rise by 3-5°C till 3rd February and fall by 3-4°C thereafter.

Gujarat's minimum temperatures will also very likely rise by 2-4°C in the next 4 days and fall thereafter.

Dense fog conditions have also been predicted in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over Terai belt of East Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and over west Assam and Meghalaya during next 2 days; over Gangetic West Bengal on 1-2nd February and over Odisha on 3 February.

Rainfall predictions

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during 31st January to 3 February with increased activity on 01st February, 2022.

Isolated light rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal during next 48 hours and Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days.

Light isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad during next 3 days and increase thereafter.

Surface winds (speed 15-25 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.

Under the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation; fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 02nd to 04th February. Isolated hailstorm likely over the region on 3 February, 2022.

Due to interaction between mid-tropospheric southwesterlies associated with the above Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 2 to 4 February.

Isolated hailstorm likely over Punjab, Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh on 3 February.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on 3 and 4 and over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 4 and 5 February, 2022.

