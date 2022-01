Widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast on Sunday.

In addition to this, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will receive isolated and scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours. Dry weather will persist in the states thereafter. In easter Uttar Pradesh, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely.

Further, cold wave conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh will continue for the next few days.

IMD has also said that minimum temperatures are above normal by 5-7°C over Gujarat; 3-5°C over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and by 1-2°C over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal and near normal over rest parts of north India.

It has predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and fall by 4-6°C thereafter.

Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days and cold day conditions over these areas on Monday.

Cold wave conditions are also expected in isolated pockets over these areas from 25 to 27 January.

Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and cold day conditions on 25 and 26 January.

The weather department has also predicted light rain over a few parts of North Goa and isolated places over South Goa during the next three to four hours.

According to IMD, the clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction.

"Light rain very likely at a few places over North Goa and isolated places over South Goa district during the next 3-4 hours. At 0900 hrs, clouds are moving towards the talukas of Pernem and Bardez. Clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction," IMD Goa said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a cold wave prevailed in Uttar Pradesh Kanpur on Sunday. People were seen comforting themselves around bonfires. The met department said that dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir also received fresh snowfall on Sunday.

Because of the prevailing weather conditions, at least 13 trains are running late and therefore arriving late in Delhi today.

