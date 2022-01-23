IMD weather forecast: These states likely to see snowfall in next 24 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD has also said that minimum temperatures are above normal by 5-7°C over Gujarat; 3-5°C over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and by 1-2°C over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Benga
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast on Sunday.
In addition to this, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will receive isolated and scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours. Dry weather will persist in the states thereafter. In easter Uttar Pradesh, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely.
In addition to this, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will receive isolated and scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours. Dry weather will persist in the states thereafter. In easter Uttar Pradesh, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely.
Further, cold wave conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh will continue for the next few days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, cold wave conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh will continue for the next few days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD has also said that minimum temperatures are above normal by 5-7°C over Gujarat; 3-5°C over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and by 1-2°C over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal and near normal over rest parts of north India.
IMD has also said that minimum temperatures are above normal by 5-7°C over Gujarat; 3-5°C over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and by 1-2°C over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal and near normal over rest parts of north India.
It has predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and fall by 4-6°C thereafter.
It has predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and fall by 4-6°C thereafter.
Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days and cold day conditions over these areas on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days and cold day conditions over these areas on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Cold wave conditions are also expected in isolated pockets over these areas from 25 to 27 January.
Cold wave conditions are also expected in isolated pockets over these areas from 25 to 27 January.
Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and cold day conditions on 25 and 26 January.
The weather department has also predicted light rain over a few parts of North Goa and isolated places over South Goa during the next three to four hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather department has also predicted light rain over a few parts of North Goa and isolated places over South Goa during the next three to four hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to IMD, the clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction.
According to IMD, the clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction.
"Light rain very likely at a few places over North Goa and isolated places over South Goa district during the next 3-4 hours. At 0900 hrs, clouds are moving towards the talukas of Pernem and Bardez. Clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction," IMD Goa said in a tweet.
"Light rain very likely at a few places over North Goa and isolated places over South Goa district during the next 3-4 hours. At 0900 hrs, clouds are moving towards the talukas of Pernem and Bardez. Clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction," IMD Goa said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, a cold wave prevailed in Uttar Pradesh Kanpur on Sunday. People were seen comforting themselves around bonfires. The met department said that dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, a cold wave prevailed in Uttar Pradesh Kanpur on Sunday. People were seen comforting themselves around bonfires. The met department said that dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir also received fresh snowfall on Sunday.
Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir also received fresh snowfall on Sunday.
Because of the prevailing weather conditions, at least 13 trains are running late and therefore arriving late in Delhi today.
Because of the prevailing weather conditions, at least 13 trains are running late and therefore arriving late in Delhi today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!