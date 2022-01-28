IMD weather forecast: These states to see rainfall, snowfall till 5 Feb

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold wave conditions are to continue in north Indian states for the next 24 hours, following which it is likely to abate. However, the weather agency has also forecasted heavy rains in some regions over the next couple of days.

Under the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance & its induced cyclonic circulation; fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 2nd to 4th February, IMD said.

Check full forecast here: Cold wave conditions:

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 24 hours and abate thereafter. Cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 24 hours and abate thereafter.

Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter. Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh & Odisha during next 2 days; over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter. More rains in these areas:

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland-ManipurMizoram-Tripura on 31st January and 01st February, 2022.

Isolated thunderstorms/lightning is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next 24 hours.

Isolated light rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe during next 4 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam during next 48 hours.

Light isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad during next 5 days.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 02nd to 04th February, 2022.

Due to confluence between westerlies and easterlies at lower tropospheric levels; Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated hailstorms likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on 3rd & 4th and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 4th & 5th February.

