IMD weather forecast today: North India sizzles under heatwave, rains likely from...

IMD Weather Update: North India may get relief from the intense heatwave conditions on June 19, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts.

As the monsoon continues to advance, the IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy falls, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the Assam-Meghalaya region over the next two days.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Uttar Pradesh from June 18 to 20. It also issued orange alerts for northern Madhya Pradesh for June 19, Uttar Pradesh on June 21/22.

For northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand, a yellow alert is in place for June 19.

Below-normal Monsoon in June The IMD announced on June 18 that India will experience below-normal monsoon rainfall in June. The forecast comes as the north and northwestern parts of the country continue to reel under an intense heatwave. "The average June rainfall for the country as a whole is most likely to be below normal, i.e., less than 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA)," the IMD stated in an update to the monsoon forecast.



Since the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala on May 30, the country has received 20 per cent deficient rainfall, contributing to the ongoing heatwave conditions.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh till June 2; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on June 19, and June 22, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall forecast in some areas.

Sikkim is expected to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 19, and heavy rainfall during June 20 to June 22.

IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI, "A red alert has been issued in North India. The North-West Himalayan region of India, including Punjab and Haryana, will experience cloudy weather from the evening and rain is also expected. The heatwave situation is likely to reduce in Punjab and Haryana. From tomorrow, an orange alert will be issued in Delhi."