Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues red alert for Assam & Meghalaya; heavy rainfall likely in UP, Bihar | See full forecast

  • Northwest and East India and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Northeast India during next 4-5 days, said IMD.

Updated4 Jul 2024, 07:30 PM IST
The IMD has issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.

South Gujarat Region is likely to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday, while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a red alert for the above regions.

The weather department said that a heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely over Northwest and East India and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Northeast India during the next 4–5 days.

Orange alert

— Jammu Division is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall over Jammu Division on July 5 and Himachal Pradesh on July and 5.

— Uttarakhand is likely to receive heavy rainfall between July 4 and 7, Punjab on July 5.

— Uttar Pradesh is also likely to receive heavy rainfall on July 5 and 6.

— Similarly, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh may receive havey rains on July 4.

— Bihar may witness isolated very heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between July 4 and 6.

— Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 6. Whereas, Assam and Meghalaya on July 6 and 7, and Odisha on July 7.

— Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad between July 4 and 6.

Moderate Rainfall

— The weather department said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Kerala and Mahé, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana during next 5 days.

Flash floods

Moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Uttarakhand.

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over a few watersheds & neighbourhoods of East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, neighbourhoods of South Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka

