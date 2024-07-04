Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues red alert for Assam & Meghalaya; heavy rainfall likely in UP, Bihar | See full forecast

South Gujarat Region is likely to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday, while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a red alert for the above regions.

The weather department said that a heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely over Northwest and East India and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Northeast India during the next 4–5 days.

Orange alert — Jammu Division is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall over Jammu Division on July 5 and Himachal Pradesh on July and 5.

— Uttarakhand is likely to receive heavy rainfall between July 4 and 7, Punjab on July 5.

— Uttar Pradesh is also likely to receive heavy rainfall on July 5 and 6.

— Similarly, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh may receive havey rains on July 4.

— Bihar may witness isolated very heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between July 4 and 6.

— Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 6. Whereas, Assam and Meghalaya on July 6 and 7, and Odisha on July 7.

— Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad between July 4 and 6.

Moderate Rainfall — The weather department said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Kerala and Mahé, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana during next 5 days.

Flash floods Moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Uttarakhand.