IMD weather: Rain, snow alert in these states in next 24 hours. Details here

IMD weather forecast: Rainfall and snowfall warning has been issued for coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and the Himalayan region including Kashmir valley, respectively
IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall, thunderstorm and snowfall warning for coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and the Himalayan region including Kashmir valley, respectively, from March 6 till March 10.
The IMD said on 6 March, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is very likely at many places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal areas.
It said a wet spell over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India will likely occur from March 6-10.
The Kashmir valley could see isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall today, while Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh will experience light to moderate rain from March 7 to 10.
Wind warning:
IMD has said squally winds speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph would prevail over Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the South Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 12 hours. The wind speed would gradually decrease during the subsequent 12 hours.
Sea condition:
Sea conditions will be rough over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 7th March morning.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 7th March.
