The weather forecasting agency in India has predicted rainfall over several states at the end of this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall to occur over northwest India from December 26 to December 28. In central India, the rain is likely to occur between December 27 and December 29, and over east India, the wet spell will take place on December 28 and December 29. Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan will likely witness dese fog during the next three days.

“Light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during 26th-29th; over Rajasthan during 27th-28th and scattered to fairly over UP during 27th-29th with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm also likely over Punjab, Haryana, UP on December 28," the India Meteorological Department tweeted.

“Light rainfall over MP, Odisha during 27th-29th; over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th. Thunderstorm, lightning & hailstorm over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada on December 28; over Chhattisgarh on 29 December and over East MP during 28-29 December," it added.

There will not be any cold wave condition over any part of India, the temperature has been normal or above normal, both night and day temperature, besides, fog is likely to prevail over the country during the next five days.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and Gujarat state during next 3 days and fall by 2-5°C thereafter," the weather monitoring agency said in a tweet.

According to IMD, a fresh western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation are very likely to influence northwest India from 26th and central India from December 27.

On Sunday, the weather office has predicted the possibility of light rain and thundershowers towards the night in the national capital Delhi.

According to the MeT department, Odisha may also experience rainfall over the next few days that can again lead to a fall in the minimum temperature,

According to the Meteorological department, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar 24 hours from Monday morning.

