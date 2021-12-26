IMD weather: Rainfall likely over these states from Dec 26 to 29. Full list here

The weather forecasting agency in India has predicted rainfall over several states at the end of this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall to occur over northwest India from December 26 to December 28. In central India, the rain is likely to occur between December 27 and December 29, and over east India, the wet spell will take place on December 28 and December 29. Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan will likely witness dese fog during the next three days.

