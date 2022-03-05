India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said a deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has moved northwards at 14 kmph and lay centred over the same region.

It is about 350 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 310 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu), 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 300 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

As per IMD, it is likely to move north-westwards till 05th March evening and then towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 36 hours.

Rain in J&K, HP, northern states

The IMD said there's a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) as a trough in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies due to which fairly widespread rain or snow could occur in J&K and HP on 6th & 07th March and over Uttarakhand on 07th March. live

Another western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from March 8, 2022, due to which J&K and HP will receive rainfall or snowfall. Uttarakhand will receive isolated rainfall on 09th-10th March, 2022, while Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on 09th March, 2022.

Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh may also receive rain on 07th-09th March, 2022, the IMD said.

Rainfall forecast in southern states:

5th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

6th March: Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower at few places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rainfall or thunder showers over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

7th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower with heavy falls at isolated places is likely over south CAP and Rayalaseema.

Warning for Fishermen:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 7th March morning.

