IMD weather: Rainfall, snow alert in these states. Check dates, other details

Another western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from March 8, 2022, due to which J&K and HP will receive rainfall or snowfall. Uttarakhand will receive isolated rainfall on 09th-10th March, 2022, while Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on 09th March, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}