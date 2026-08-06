Weather forecast today LIVE: Heavy rainfall likely in Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand; IMD predicts thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu

Weather today LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across large parts of the country on Thursday (August 6), with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in seven states and heavy rain likely over several others, including Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.

The weather office has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Uttar Pradesh.

What IMD said about thunderstorms

Apart from heavy rainfall, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across several regions.

Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected over Bihar, Coastal Karnataka, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal & Sikkim.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, strong surface winds are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep and Telangana.

Over the Arabian Sea, squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely along and off the Somalia and Oman coasts, and over most parts of the west-central Arabian Sea, besides some parts of the southwest, east-central and north Arabian Sea.

Winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are also expected along and off the Karnataka and Kerala coasts, the Lakshadweep area, adjoining sea areas and parts of the Comorin region.

In the Bay of Bengal, squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely over the south Sri Lanka coast and many parts of the south Bay of Bengal. The Andaman Sea is expected to witness winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for LIVE updates on Weather forecast today