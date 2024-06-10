IMD weather: Southwest monsoon arrived early in Mumbai on June 9 due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast. IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

IMD weather:The southwest monsoon arrived two days ahead of the regular schedule in Mumbai on June 9 (Sunday) due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told PTI.The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri and a Red alert for Sindhudurg and Kolhapur, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

The southwest monsoon usually arrives by June 11. However in 2023, rains in Mumbai began on June 24 due to cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ over the Arabian Sea.

“Mumbai can anticipate thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall, with a probability of realisation between 51 and 75 per cent. Neighbouring areas such as Raigad and Ratnagiri stand a higher chance of experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for Sindhudurg and its neighbouring district Kolhapur, emphasising heavy to very heavy rainfall in most areas," the IMD said.

Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra, South India PTI reported that most districts in Maharashtra, particularly in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The IMD reported significant rainfall across various areas in Kerala over the last 24 hours.

Thrissur districts Vellanikkara recorded 11 cm of rainfall, Enamakkal got 7 cm of rain, and Peechi received 7 cm.

Kasargod district's Muliyar got 9 cm of rain, and Kudulu received 7 cm.

Vadakara in Kozhikode district received 8 cm of rain.

Idukki district's Peerumedu recorded 9 cm of rainfall.

Thiruvananthapuram's Palode recorded 7 cm of rainfall. There has been heavy rainfall across many parts of South India. On Sunday, the IMD reported that coastal Karnataka, Konkan and, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry received substantial rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Alert for Kerala Fishermen, Coastal Residents The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) has predicted the possibility of high waves and coastal erosion along the Kerala coast until 11.30 pm on June 10 (today).

In response, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has advised fishermen and coastal residents to exercise extreme caution. Authorities have advised certain precautions, including evacuation from hazardous areas, and suggested securing fishing vessels.

“Residents in danger zones should relocate as per the instructions of local authorities. Ensure the safety of boats and other fishing vessels. Maintaining a safe distance between vessels can prevent collision-related accidents," they stated.

Authorities have urged the public to avoiding visits to beach and sea. “The public should completely avoid trips to the beach and recreational activities in the sea," they added.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

