The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and lightning in Chennai on Thursday, November 26. Bengaluru can expect light rain under mostly cloudy skies. Delhi is likely to see mist and a minimum temperature of 9°C. Hyderabad could see thunder and lightning, with the highest forecast temperature among metro cities.

Delhi’s Safdarjung station is forecast to record a maximum of 27°C on Thursday. Friday could bring shallow fog and a lower high of 25°C. The minimum is expected to stay at 9°C on Friday. On November 25, the lowest temperature in the national capital was 10°C. The IMD forecasts moderate fog in the capital on Saturday and Sunday.

Kolkata’s Alipore station can expect mainly clear skies, with temperatures between 17°C and 26°C. Friday’s forecast keeps both temperatures at the same levels. The city could warm on Saturday, with a high of 27°C and a low of 18°C. Those temperatures are expected to hold through Monday.

Southern metros At Chennai’s Meenambakkam station, the temperature is forecast to range from 25°C to 31°C. Skies will be partly cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely.

The station recorded 4 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The thunderstorm and lightning warning also applies on Friday. Light rain is forecast for Saturday.

Bengaluru is likely to record a high of 27°C and a low of 20°C. The city’s forecast high is four degrees lower than Chennai’s. The city station recorded 9 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. Light rain could continue on Friday, with the maximum temperature reaching 28°C. The IMD expects partly-cloudy skies over the weekend.

In Hyderabad, the temperature could reach 33°C and drop to 23°C on Thursday. The IMD expects partly cloudy skies and says thunder and lightning could develop. The city has no weather warning for Thursday. Similar conditions are forecast for Friday, before haze returns on Saturday.

Western metros Mumbai and Pune will both see mainly clear skies and highs of 32°C on Thursday. Mumbai’s Santacruz station could record a low of 19°C. At Pune’s Shivajinagar station, the minimum could dip to 16°C.

Both western cities recorded zero rainfall by Wednesday morning. Mumbai’s daytime high may climb to 34°C by Sunday. Pune’s maximum could fall to 30°C by then, with skies remaining mainly clear.